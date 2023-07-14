Overfishing nets northwestern Ont. man $6K in fines

A man from Sioux Lookout has been fined for overfishing walleye and other offences.

Robert Whalen pleaded guilty to possession of 17 walleye over the legal limit, possession of fish packed in a manner that could not easily be counted and possession of fish skinned in a manner that could not easily be identified.

“He received $6,600 in fines and is prohibited from fishing for a period of one year,” the province said in a news release Friday.

Whalen was caught June 6, 2022, when a conservation officer conducted an inspection at the Sioux Lookout train station, which is regularly used by anglers to access popular fishing locations.

“The officer inspected a cooler belonging to Whalen that contained numerous packages of skinned frozen fish making it difficult to identify and count,” the release said.

“Whalen was returning from a fishing trip on Kawaweogama Lake near Allenwater.”

Justice of the Peace Shiree Scribner heard the case remotely in the Ontario Court of Justice in Sioux Lookout on May 25.

To report a natural resource problem or provide information about an unsolved case, members of the public can call the ministry TIPS line toll-free at 1-877-847-7667. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS. For more information about unsolved cases, click here.