Overflowing riverbanks put New Brunswick communities into flood stage

People living along parts of the Saint John River in New Brunswick are being told to be vigilant, as its banks swell.

Water levels are above flood stage in Hartland, Fredericton and Gagetown. By Thursday, the New Brunswick government is expecting levels to reach flood stage in Jemseg and Maugerville.

“They’re calling for seven metres in Fredericton for two days,” said Geoffrey Downe, with the New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization, in a recent interview with CTV News.

Other communities the province is watching include:

Grand Lake,

Sheffield-Lakeville Corner,

Oak Point, Hampton

Quispamsis-Saint John.

In Fredericton the river has spilled over – covering the walking path along it. Water levels are also increasing in several other areas.

River Watch officials say there are no ice jams blocking the river, but snowmelt in the north of the province is being monitored.

Flooding is starting to impact roads in certain areas. The government is asking residents to follow road closures and not to drive around barricades.

The province also says motorists should watch out for animals on the road, as flooding can cause them to try to find higher ground.

The province is reminding New Brunswickers to:

Consider moving belongings to higher ground if their property is near a waterway or is in an area that is prone to flooding.

Avoid the banks of waterways as they become dangerous this time of year.

Avoid boating, kayaking or other water activities this time of year as currents are strong and may carry debris. As well, people should stay away from the edge of the river while walking.

Read helpful tips, the latest forecasts and public advisories by visiting the River Watch website, or by following the Emergency Measures Organization on Twitter and Facebook.

Updates on information related to the potential for flooding or ice jams, including 24/7 emergency updates, is available online or by calling 511.