'Overkill': Regina community association slams snow bylaw enforcement

A Regina community association is calling for changes to the City of Regina’s residential snow removal bylaw.

"It's felt that the city has overstepped its bounds and stomped on the rights of the homeowners," a statement issued by the Walsh Acres, Lakeridge, Garden Ridge Community Association says.

"We have snow, that's a given, and for the most part homeowners do a good job of keeping the city's sidewalks passable in winter."

The association pointed to a recent incident where a resident who lives with physical disabilities was told he would need to pay $424 after city contractors cleared his sidewalk. The city has since reversed the charge.

"As a community association we are against the position taken by the city and that portion of the bylaw in question."

The association calls for either a repeal of the related portion of the Clean Property Bylaw or for it "to be replaced with something more appropriate."

Speaking to reporters earlier this week city manager Niki Anderson said while doesn't she necessarily think the current residential snow removal bylaw needs to be changed, it should be reviewed.

She also emphasized that when city bylaw officers are faced with unique situations "empathy" should be applied.