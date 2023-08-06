Overnight airstrikes kill three in Ukraine as Moscow airport halts flights after foiled drone attack
Three people have died during a night of air strikes and intense shelling across Ukraine, officials said Sunday, while Moscow's second-largest airport briefly suspended flights following a foiled drone attack near the Russian capital.
