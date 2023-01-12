Overnight burglary in Clearview Township ends in daylight arrest

A woman whose home was broken into while she slept might rest a little easier now that the alleged thieves have been caught.

The Clearview Township woman called the police Jan. 11 to report her home had been burgled overnight.

Numerous items were missing, including credit cards, cash and personal identification.

Const. Evan Acero of the Huronia West OPP said police played “a wild goose chase” across Collingwood, chasing after the suspects as they moved from business to business.

The two suspects were located at a local business in Collingwood, where they were surrounded by numerous officers and taken into custody without incident.

As a result of the investigation, a 31-year-old Collingwood man and a 31-year-old Brampton man have been charged with: break and enter, possession of property under $5,000, use of a credit card three times and possession of a stolen credit card.

Both men were released from custody and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Collingwood on Feb. 21.