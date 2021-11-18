Overnight closures over on Malahat highway: province

The Malahat highway will no longer be closed to traffic overnight, the Ministry of Transportation announced Thursday morning.

Overnight closures, between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m., were scheduled to continue until Nov. 22 to repair the mountain highway following recent floods.

However, on Thursday the ministry said in a social media post that "repair works are progressing well enough that single lane alternating traffic can continue 24 hours a day."

"No overnight full closures (are) planned," added the ministry.

The highway is open in 30 minute intervals for single-lane alternating traffic. The province says some intermittent closures should also be expected "to assist fuel tankers and emergency services through the site."

The province expects two-way traffic to resume by the end of day on Nov. 22, depending on the weather.

DriveBC is reminding drivers that the Malahat is only open for essential travel, and that no oversized loads are permitted at this time.

Drivers are also asked to follow construction zone speed limits and follow the direction of traffic control personnel.

#BCHwy1 crews worked tirelessly through the night to get a critical culvert replacement completed on the #Malahat. Big shout out to the crew, and also @MainroadNIsland for delivering this culvert to site �������� #BCStorm #BCFlood pic.twitter.com/OOXytpchba