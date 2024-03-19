Overnight construction approved on E.C. Row Expressway
Windsor city council approved an exemption to noise bylaws for construction crews working on the E.C. Row Expressway from Banwell Road to Lauzon Parkway starting in May.
City administration asking councillors to permit work from May 6 to Aug. 2 between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. five nights a week for pavement reconstruction.
The portion of the highway that will be worked on is near the Nextstar Energy battery plant.
One city councillor says residents living near that area had a separate issue which he wants construction crews working on the highway to keep in mind.
“It seems to be the light is a problem. Although noise was a problem with pile-driving but there was there was a timeline in which they were allowed to do that. So at nighttime, the concern was mostly the light,” said councillor Angelo Marignani.
