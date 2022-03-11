Overnight construction on Malahat highway delayed due to weather

Overnight construction work on the Malahat highway has been pushed back from Friday until sometime next week, the ministry of transportation announced Friday morning.

The province previously planned to do resurfacing work on the northbound lane of the Malahat between Finlayson Arm Road and Tunnel Hill on Friday night into Saturday morning.

However, rainy weather has delayed that work until sometime "late next week," the province said.

Whenever the construction does take place, drivers should expect minor delays and single lane alternating traffic overnight.

Earlier this week, the province completed removing tree debris from the Malahat highway, which had fallen during winter storms. The removal caused brief traffic disruptions on Wednesday and Thursday.