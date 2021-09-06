Overnight crash damages Ottawa Street restaurant patio

An Ottawa Street restaurant had its sidewalk patio destroyed following a collision overnight Sunday.

Native Wonders Gourmet Grub posted photos of the aftermath on Facebook that show broken wood and glass, broken knocked over tables and a broken lamp post on the sidewalk and into the street.

The post says the incident was an accident and no one was seriously injured.

Windsor police confirm the incident and say the single-vehicle collision occurred around 2:19 a.m. Sunday.

Police say nearby business Stereoland also sustained damage from the crash.

The driver was charged under the Highway Traffic Act.