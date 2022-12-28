Overnight ER closure in Clinton

Clinton Public Hospital will be closing its emergency department at 5 p.m. on Dec. 29.

According to a statement issued by Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance, the closure will last until 8 a.m. on Dec. 30 at which point regular 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. hours will resume.

Anyone requiring immediate medical attention is being instructed to call 9-1-1.

In its statement, HPHA said, “Paramedics will remain available to the community and will re-route to the nearest available emergency department to ensure local residents continue to have access to the emergency services they need.”

The closest 24-hour Emergency Departments* to the Clinton Public Hospital are:

Seaforth – HPHA – Seaforth Community Hospital

Goderich – Alexandra Marine & General Hospital

Exeter – South Huron Hospital

Wingham – LWHA– Wingham & District Hospital

For non-urgent health care, call Health Connect Ontario at 811, which is available 24/7 for non-emergency health related questions.

If you have a family doctor, you can also inquire about any same-day appointments or after-hours clinics.