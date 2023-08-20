Overnight Felix Avenue fire intentionally set: WFRS

An overnight fire at a residence on Felix Avenue that caused an estimated $250,000 in damage was intentionally set, Windsor fire said on Sunday.

According to Windsor Fire & Rescue Services (WFRS), multiple 9-1-1 calls were made on Saturday night at approximately 9:30 p.m. in regards to a structure fire in the 1200-block of Felix Avenue.

Fire crews first attacked the structure fire from the exterior of the building, before entering the home to put out hot spots and conducting ventilation of the building.

According to Windsor fire, everyone made it out of the home safely.

On Sunday, Windsor fire said the investigation revealed the blaze had been "intentionally set," and the origin of the fire was determined to be a rear bedroom in the home.

One person was displaced, and no injures were reported.

According to Windsor fire, damage is currently estimated at $250,000.

The WFRS fire investigator has since cleared the scene, while the Windsor Police Service has since taken over the investigation.