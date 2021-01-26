London police have confirmed to CTV News that there was a fire overnight at the Beef Baron building on York Street and that is has been deemed suspicious.

Details are limited at this time, but CTV News has reached out to London Police and the London Fire Department for comment.

Viewer submitted footage shows smoke coming from the roof of the building early Tuesday morning.

According to fire officials the fire was reported around 1 a.m.

As of 9 a.m. London police could only confirm that they were investigating a suspicious fire.

In August a home just behind the former strip club went up in flames.

That fire was also deemed suspicious at the time.

This is a developing story, more to come…