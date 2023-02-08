Overnight fire at downtown London business deemed suspicious

London police have arrested a suspect after an overnight fire at a downtown business was deemed suspicious.

Emergency crews responded to the blaze at a business in the 700 block of York Street around 1 a.m. Wednesday. Witnesses reported several vehicles were on fire in the parking lot.

Fire crews attended and extinguished the flames. There were no injuries reported.

Police say the fire was determined to be suspicious and an individual was taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police say no damage estimate is known at this time.

The investigation is still in its early stages, police say, and more information will be provided once available.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Elgin Middlesex Crime Stoppers.