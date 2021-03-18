A fire tore through a Vancouver home overnight, causing serious damage and displacing several tenants.

Just after 1 a.m. Thursday, flames and smoke could be seen billowing out of a home on East First Avenue near McLean Drive. That home is separated into five separate units.

More than 35 firefighters went to the scene.

"The whole back of the building was engulfed in flames," said Richard Craven, battalion chief with Vancouver Fire Rescue Services.

"The first-in crew lay the line and managed to get water on it right away and knock it in but it was going on in the inside of the building and got up into the rafters and the attic."

Crews say they believe the blaze was accidental and may have been caused by a battery-operated scooter that caught fire.

All the tenants got out safely, but one cat may be missing.