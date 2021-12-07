iHeartRadio

Overnight fire extinguished on Louis Avenue

Crews responded to the structure fire in the 200 block of Louis Avenue around 12:06 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. (Source: _OnLocation_/ Twitter)

Windsor firefighters helped put out a blaze on Louis Avenue overnight.

Crews responded to the structure fire in the 200 block of Louis Avenue, near University Avenue, around 12:06 a.m. Tuesday.

They managed to get the fire under control, then crews were doing overhaul.

Windsor Fire posted on social media that the fire was out at 12:57 a.m.

An investigator has been called to the scene.

Update fire in the 290 Block of Louis is now out. *MC

— Windsor Fire (@WindsorFire1) December 7, 2021
