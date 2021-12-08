Overnight fire forces residents from homes in Vic West

Four residents were forced from their homes Wednesday by an overnight fire in Vic West.

Firefighters were called to the blaze in a Walker Street duplex around 12:30 a.m.

Both the upper and lower suites were significantly damaged by smoke and flames.

A neighbour says the woman living in the downstairs suite was taken to hospital with minor burns. That has not yet been confirmed by emergency officials.

Fire investigators are expected to return to the scene Wednesday afternoon.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.