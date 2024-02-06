iHeartRadio

Overnight fire in downtown Windsor


Windsor police remained on scene after a fire on Brant Street in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

A fire on Brant Street is out, according to Windsor fire.

Crews were called to the scene in the 500 block of Brant street near Wyandotte Street around 2 a.m.

About an hour later, the fire was deemed under control and then out, around 3:30 a.m.

There is no word on how the fire started, a damage estimate, or if anybody has been displaced.

12