Overnight fire in Port Moody leaves 126 hydro customers without power

An overnight fire in Port Moody has left more than 100 homes temporarily without power.

Port Moody firefighters responded to a structure fire near Moody Street and Henry Street around 3:00 a.m., a short walk from Moody Centre SkyTrain station.

In a tweet early Sunday morning, Port Moody Fire Rescue reported the outage in the surrounding neighbourhood and advised people to stay away from the area.

According to BC Hydro, 126 customers were affected by the outage which began at 3 a.m. As of 8 a.m. the power had not yet been restored despite crews being on scene.

Photos from the scene show firefighters fighting back high flames and thick heavy smoke billowing from what appear to be homes under construction.

CTV News Vancouver has reached out to Port Moody Fire Rescue and Port Moody Police and will update this story when it hears back.