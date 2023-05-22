iHeartRadio

Overnight fire in Stratford considered suspicious


A gazebo fire in Stratford is being considered suspicious. (Karis Mapp/CTV Kitchener) (May 22, 2023)

Police in Stratford are treating an overnight fire as suspicious.

A fire Sunday night caused extensive damage to a gazebo behind St. Aloysius School, according to Stratford police.

No injuries have been reported.

Police are asking anyone with information or video from the area to contact them.

