Overnight fire in Walkerville area causes $400K in damages
CTVNewsLondon.ca Digital Producer
Kristylee Varley
Damage is estimated at $400,000 after an accidental overnight house fire in Walkerville.
Windsor fire crews were called to the scene in the 950 block of Pierre Avenue around 2 a.m.
Fire officials say one person was displaced.
Update on fire in the 900 Block of Pierre. Fire out. Investigator attending. 1 person displaced. *MC— Windsor Fire & Rescue Services (@WindsorFire1) March 31, 2023
According to fire officials, the casue has been deemed accidental and there were no injuries reported.
