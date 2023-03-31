Overnight fire in Walkerville area causes $400K in damages

Damage is estimated at $400,000 after an accidental overnight house fire in Walkerville.

Windsor fire crews were called to the scene in the 950 block of Pierre Avenue around 2 a.m.

Fire officials say one person was displaced.

Update on fire in the 900 Block of Pierre. Fire out. Investigator attending. 1 person displaced. *MC

According to fire officials, the casue has been deemed accidental and there were no injuries reported.