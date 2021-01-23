One person was treated for burns following a late night fire in Ottawa's south end.

Firefighters were called to a six-door row on Millstream Way at around 11:55 p.m. Friday. One of the residents was hurt and took shelter in the back yard. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The fire was in the middle unit. Firefighters had it under control quickly, but declared the unit uninhabitable. The Red Cross and the Salvation Army will be taking care of the residents of the home.

What caused the fire is under investigation.