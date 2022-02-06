Overnight fire tears through Penetanguishene home

A home in Penetanguishene has been destroyed by a Sunday morning fire that shut down roads in the area.

Penetanguishene Fire received a call shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday that a home on Champlain Road was ablaze.

When crews arrived, the house was engulfed, and flames were shooting out of the front door and windows.

"Upon arrival, there was flames showing from the front door and front windows," explained Deputy Fire Chief Pierre Genier from Penetanguishene Fire. "We tried to do an offensive attack, but when the roof caved in the rear sector of the home, we went to a defensive attack."

Genier noted that they were forced to have all firefighters removed from the structure by moving to a defensive attack.

It took fire crews from Midland, Tiny and Penetanguishene to battle the blaze. Genier says around 35 firefighters attended.

The fire was extinguished at around 10:30 a.m., according to Genier.

Everyone was able to evacuate the home without injury. Also, there have been no reported injuries to any firefighter.

The damage estimate is unknown at this time, but Genier says the home is a complete loss.

Champlain Road should reopen around 1 p.m.