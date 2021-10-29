Overnight parking ban starts Monday in London, Ont.

Starting Monday, parking is restricted on city streets between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m.

In the annual, seasonal move, residents and visitors in areas with street parking will need to register their vehicle to park overnight on most city streets. Vehicles parked without a pass may be ticketed.

According to a release from the city, between Nov. 1 and April 30, a maximum of 15 free overnight parking passes may be issued per vehicle licence plate. These passes can be obtained online anytime or by phone at 519-661-4537 from Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Commercial vehicles, trailers, recreational vehicles or oversized vehicles are not eligible for overnight parking passes.

If a snow event is forecast, a message will be posted on the city’s overnight parking registry and passes will not be valid during that time.