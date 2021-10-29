iHeartRadio

Overnight parking ban starts Monday in London, Ont.

City crews plow streets around parked cars after record setting snowfall on the weekend.

Starting Monday, parking is restricted on city streets between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m.

In the annual, seasonal move, residents and visitors in areas with street parking will need to register their vehicle to park overnight on most city streets. Vehicles parked without a pass may be ticketed.

According to a release from the city, between Nov. 1 and April 30, a maximum of 15 free overnight parking passes may be issued per vehicle licence plate. These passes can be obtained online anytime or by phone at 519-661-4537 from Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Commercial vehicles, trailers, recreational vehicles or oversized vehicles are not eligible for overnight parking passes.

If a snow event is forecast, a message will be posted on the city’s overnight parking registry and passes will not be valid during that time.

