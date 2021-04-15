Overnight shooting at Surrey motel was targeted, Mounties say

Police say a shooting at a motel in Surrey's Whalley neighbourhood was targeted.

In a news release, the Surrey RCMP said the shooting occurred shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officers were called to the Grouse Motel on King George Boulevard, and found an injured 38-year-old man at the scene.

The man was taken to hospital with a gunshot wound described by Mounties as "serious."

The case is still under investigation, but the RCMP detachment said there are early indications that the shooting was targeted.

The victim, who has not been publicly identified, is known to police, though the RCMP did not provide details on his history.

They said there is nothing to suggest an ongoing threat to the general public, and police will be back at the scene on Thursday to canvass the neighbourhood. Anyone with more information is asked to call the Surrey detachment or to make an anonymous report through Crime Stoppers.