Overnight shooting in downtown London, Ont. sends two to hospital

London police are investigating after two men arrived at hospital Sunday morning and were later linked to a downtown London, Ont. shooting incident.

According to a press release from the London Police Service (LPS), a shooting took place at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Sunday in the area of Clarence Street and Dundas Street.

Officers responded to the scene and spoke with witnesses, but no victims were located.

Police say that they later learned of two people who went to hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot injuries.

The investigation is currently being handled by the LPS Major Crime Section.

London police ask anyone with information to contact them at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).