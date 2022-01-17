Oversized load knocks wires, causes power outage in Fort Saskatchewan
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Producer
Adam Lachacz
Nearly 200 Fortis Alberta customers in Fort Saskatchewan are without electricity and phone service after an oversized load knocked several lines down on Monday.
RCMP say an oversize load was unable to safely clear the height of wires running above Sherridon Drive between 97 and 99 streets, knocking the lines down around 1 p.m..
No injuries were reported to police.
According to Fortis, power is expected to be restored by 10 p.m. Several schools and businesses in the area are also affected by the outage.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area as crews complete repairs.
-
N.L. school material on immigration 'very concerning' and needs review, says ministerNewfoundland and Labrador's education minister says he's worried parts of the province's Grade 9 social studies curriculum have made immigrant students feel unwelcome.
-
"We need your help": New Brunswick asks for volunteers to assist health-care systemThe New Brunswick government has issued an urgent call for volunteers to help the province in its pandemic response efforts.
-
No one knows why the crows are dying in a Charlottetown park, scientists called inIt was during the holiday break that something awful started happening to many of the thousands of crows that frequent Victoria Park in downtown Charlottetown.
-
N.L. reports two more deaths due to COVID-19, 14 patients in hospital with diseaseTen people in Newfoundland and Labrador have died from COVID-19 in the past three weeks.
-
Betty White Challenge raises $60K for Edmonton Humane SocietyFans of the late Betty White donated thousands of dollars to animal shelters across the world on Monday, the day the animal lover would have turned 100 years old.
-
Second suspect arrested in homicide of Western University studentA man wanted in connection with the death of a Western University student has turned himself in to police.
-
-
Incidental COVID-19 transmissions to hospital patients creates strain for Alberta health-care workersThe province of Alberta is beginning to differentiate its statistics on patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and those where it is unclear if the virus contributed to their admission.
-
Chatham-Kent council receives update on property vision and next steps for WheatleyChatham-Kent council last night received an update from staff regarding the ongoing situation in Wheatley with property visitation data and next steps.