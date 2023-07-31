Overturned cement truck causes lane closures at Halifax’s Windsor Street Exchange
Halifax police are asking drivers to avoid the Windsor Street Exchange during their afternoon commute.
Emergency crews have responded to the scene, where an overturned cement truck has resulted in the closure of lanes heading to Dartmouth and Barrington Street.
Police are asking drivers to avoid the area and take alternate routes.
Police say the driver of the cement truck was taken to hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
TRAFFIC ADVISORY: The Windsor Street exchange lanes heading to Dartmouth and Barrington Street are close due to an overturned vehicle. Police are asking motorists to avoid the area and take alternate routes. Updates will be provided when available. https://t.co/cbNS9YG6tq pic.twitter.com/oq8WTe8Xpi— Halifax_Police (@HfxRegPolice) July 31, 2023
