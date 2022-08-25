Overturned semi loses load south of Edmonton along QE II
A rolled semi-truck lost its load south of Edmonton Thursday evening, causing significant traffic delays near Leduc on Highway 2.
According to RCMP, around 5:25 p.m., the semi, pulling a flat deck trailer with metal poles, rolled near the Highway 2A exit.
Preliminary investigation indicates the load shifted as the truck took the exit, causing the vehicle to roll, police say.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash, and the driver was treated for minor injuries at the scene.
Northbound traffic on the Queen Elizabeth II Highway is affected, as metal poles block two-and-a-half lanes, Mounties told CTV News Edmonton.
Heavy equipment has been called to the crash, officers say, to remove the metal poles from the highway and bring the semi upright.
Officials say traffic delays are anticipated for one to two hours, with Alberta 511 advising motorists to use an alternate route.
-
