Two westbound lanes of Highway 401 were closed in London due to an overturned tractor-trailer that spilled gravel across the roadway.

Emergency crews were called to the highway just east of Highbury Avenue around 7:35 a.m. Tuesday for reports of an overturned tractor-trailer.

An investigation has determined that the truck hit the centre median causing it to roll over and spill its load.

A tire from the truck flew off into the eastbound lanes causing a second collision.

The divers in both collisions suffered minor injuries.

The OPP opened one lane to westbound traffic shortly after the crash, but heavy delays continued for several hours as the clean up took place.

#OPP on scene at a rollover collision on #Hwy401 in the west bound lanes b/t Veterans Memorial Parkway and Highbury Ave. Expect delays as clean up continues. Please #DriveSafe. @LdnOntFire @CountyMiddlesex ^es pic.twitter.com/82D5Vh4hkz

Meanwhile another tractor-trailer overturned in the centre median on Highway 402 near Kerwood Road.

Crews were on scene to remove the truck, and were able to clear all lanes around 12:30 p.m.

No injuries have been reported in that crash.

UPDATE - #MiddlesexOPP confirming both eastbound lanes of #Hwy402 at Kerwood Rd @CountyMiddlesex are open. ^jh