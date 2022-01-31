'Overwhelmed by the support': Todd Battis begins new role as chief anchor for CTV News at Six

Todd Battis sat behind the desk as chief anchor for CTV News at Six for the first time Monday evening.

“I’m excited, a bit nervous, and a little overwhelmed by the support and kind words that have been offered to me,” said Battis on Monday.

“I knew this show was important to people, but I’m just blown away by the amount of comments and well wishes. It’s really been quite humbling to see just how many people have been paying attention and reached out to say they’ll be watching tonight.”

CTV News at Six is CTV Atlantic’s flagship program and is the most-watched newscast in the Maritimes.

Battis was named chief anchor in December, after long-time host Steve Murphy stepped away from the position in November.

“There is a reason why people tune in to see this show every night and it’s a formula I certainly don’t intend to mess with,” said Battis. “I would never dream of going into Steve Murphy’s front room and messing it up. Over time, I hope people will see my personality.”

With decades of experience as a reporter, anchor, and producer, Battis brings a wealth of knowledge to his role as CTV News Atlantic’s editorial leader. He has reported on the region’s most significant stories over the past 25 years, including the crash of Swissair 111, the Moncton RCMP shootings, Hurricane Juan, and the mass shootings in Nova Scotia.

In addition to his experience in Atlantic Canada, Battis has reported on major news events around the world, covering the election of Pope Francis at the Vatican, the memorial for Fidel Castro in Cuba, and the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge. He also covered the Vancouver Olympic Winter Games and the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Born and raised in New Brunswick, Battis worked for CBC and CTV in the Maritimes, as well as in Alberta before moving to Vancouver, where he took on the role of bureau chief with CTV National News. He then returned to the Maritimes as the Atlantic correspondent for CTV National News, based in Halifax.

“The idea that now I can concentrate on speaking directly to an audience of my people here at home -- I’ve been reporting to Canadians, which has been wonderful -- but now I’m speaking directly to my neighbours and friends and family,” said Battis.

Thank you for tuning in to CTV News at Six and welcoming Todd into your homes as he begins his new role.