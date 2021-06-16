Owen Sound Attack head coach resigns to pursue other opportunities

The Owen Sound Attack are looking for a new head coach.

Alan Letang has informed the team he’s stepping down as the team’s bench boss to pursue other opportunities.

Letang took over as Owen Sound head coach midway through the 2018-2019 season, amassing a 38-35-6-4 record.

“I’d like to thank GM Dale Degray and the whole Attack ownership group for the amazing opportunity they gave me over the past five seasons,” says Letang. “Coming to the rink everyday was a pleasure and I will cherish the friendships and bonds I made here, forever.”

The search for a new head coach will begin immediately, says Attack general manager, Dale Degray.

“It’s always tough losing a coach, but under the circumstances, I believe we’re doing what’s best. He will be missed, and we wish him well,” says Degray.