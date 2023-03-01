Owen Sound man, 62, arrested for pushing woman down fire escape, police say

A 62-year-old Owen Sound man was arrested for allegedly pushing a woman down a fire escape.

Owen Sound police say the incident happened in late October.

"The victim sustained serious injuries that required hospitalization for over 100 days," said Det. Const. Nick Houston in a release on Wednesday.

Police charged the accused in February following the investigation with aggravated assault.

It's unclear whether the accused and victim were known to each other or the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police say the victim is "still recovering from this incident."

The accused is scheduled to appear in court to answer to the charge on Friday.