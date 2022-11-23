Ont. man arrested in human trafficking case involving 15-year-old girl

Police in Owen Sound arrested a local man accused of exploiting a young teen in a human trafficking investigation.

The Owen Sound Police Service said the accused, a 43-year-old man, connected with a 15-year-old local girl and "misrepresented himself on Snapchat."

Police said the situation escalated and "led to direct contact with the girl and a second young female during which it is alleged that sexual acts occurred on a number of occasions."

Officers took the Owen Sound man into custody on Monday and held him overnight for a bail hearing.

The accused faces several charges, including two counts of obtaining sexual services for consideration, procuring and exercising control, direction or influence on someone under 18, luring, invitation to sexual touching, sexual interference, and sexual assault.

Owen Sound police said human trafficking is a "serious problem" that plagues large populations and "smaller communities like ours."

"Victims are often lured through common social media platforms, and it's important for parents and caregivers to engage and have conversations with those at risk about the dangers of social media and friending people who they don't know," they concluded.