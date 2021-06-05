Owen Sound man hailed as a hero after saving victim from Sydenham River Friday

A 49-year-old man is expected to make a full recovery after being pulled out of the Sydenham River Friday night by a passerby in Owen Sound.

A 24-year-old Owen Sound man was walking along the riverbank near 7th Street East when he noticed the victim in the water and jumped in to help.

The victim was brought to land but didn't need resuscitation. He was transported to hospital for treatment.

Police say the actions of the young man likely averted a tragedy.