Owen Sound man's death under investigation by Ontario's watchdog
Ontario's watchdog is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of an Owen Sound man arrested for warrants Monday.
According to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), police took the 56-year-old man into custody around 10 a.m. near 4th Avenue East in Owen Sound.
The agency states the man was taken to the police detachment and later released.
While at a Tim Hortons on 9th Street around 4 p.m., the man went into medical distress and was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead less than an hour later, the SIU says.
The agency assigned two investigators and one forensic investigator to examine what occurred.
An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.
The SIU encourages anyone with information about this investigation to call 1-800-787-8529 or reach out online.
The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of officials that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person. All investigations are conducted by SIU investigators who are civilians.
-
Portage Place mall, parades and green energy the focus on the campaign trailA trio of mayoral candidates shared their plans for the city if they are elected mayor.
-
VPD looking for suspect who allegedly used racial slur while attacking strangerA young Asian woman was hit in the back of the head with a pole while walking in downtown Vancouver Tuesday, according to police, who say the stranger who did it used a racial slur and then fled the area while "making offensive comments."
-
Family of 10 calls Windsor home after fleeing AfghanistanThough they’ve only called Windsor home for a matter of months, the Frotan family is happy to do so after fleeing Afghanistan amid Taliban takeover.
-
Prosecutor suggests testimony of teen suspect in hit-and-run cop death unbelievableAn Alberta prosecutor has suggested a Calgary teen charged with first-degree murder in the hit-and-run death of a police officer had no reason to believe he was in danger.
-
Calgary doctor files human rights complaint over changes to mask rules on airplanesA family doctor in Calgary has filed a human rights complaint over Ottawa's decision to no longer require masks on airplanes to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
-
Edmonton Elks look for their first home victory since 2019Home field has been anything but an advantage for the Edmonton Elks.
-
Cryptocurrency scams defrauded Edmontonians more than $5M over 2 years: policeMore than $5.6 million has been stolen in Edmonton through scams referencing cryptocurrency, police say.
-
Saskatoon Lighthouse shelter beds to be transferred to Salvation Army, other providersAs Lighthouse Supported Living's downtown emergency shelter winds down, its beds will be moved to other service providers.
-
Advocates call for systemic change following recent deaths of 15 vulnerable Alberta youthThe Office of the Child and Youth Advocate of Alberta says more can and should be done to prevent young people with complex needs from being further victimized by the shortcomings of available supports.