The City of Owen Sound is trying to capitalize on the increasing number of Canadians working from home.

“So many people in larger cities are rethinking their lifestyle. They’re realizing that working from home could mean working from anywhere,” says Owen Sound Mayor Ian Boddy.

Which is why the Scenic City has proclaimed itself, “The Work at Home Capital of Canada,” as part of a marketing campaign, highlighting Owen Sound’s laid back lifestyle.

“We show up in our blazers, but we’ve still got our pajama pants on underneath. This is just lifestyle in Owen Sound. It’ll soon be boxer shorts, once summer rolls around, with our jackets and ties,” says Mayor Boddy.

Cory Campbell is exactly the kind of new resident, Owen Sound is looking for. The 32-year-old lives in Owen Sound, while working remotely for an architectural firm in Halifax.

“I’ve lived in like 12 different places around the world, but I choose to live in Owen Sound. For me, it’s home, but there’s something about it, that brings me back, draws me in,” says Campbell.

Owen Sound officials point out the city’s relaxed lifestyle, fast internet, inexpensive real estate, access to healthcare, and nature, as selling points, which are beginning to lure those working remotely, to the region.

“It’s a small town feel, a tight-knit community. It’s gorgeous. There’s pristine beaches within a 20 minute drive,” says Campbell.

“Everything with Covid has brought more people to the area, so you’re starting see more businesses open up. There’s a rejuvenation happening. I think in a few year’s time, it’s going to be a pretty nice spot to be,” he continues.

You can learn more about Canada’s self proclaimed Work from Home Capital by visiting www.workfromhomecapitalofcanada.ca.

You might even be able to snag a pair of Owen Sound-themed pajamas being given away as part of the promotion.