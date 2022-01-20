Owen Sound, Ont. collision sends SUV into church

A driver in Owen Sound, Ont. has been charged after a crash sent a vehicle into a church.

Police were called to Central West Side United Church Wednesday.

Police say a Lexus SUV went through a red light while travelling on 10th Street West and slammed into another SUV.

The force of the collision sent the second SUV against the stairs of the church.

Both drivers were taken to hospitals minor injuries. Damage to the church was minor.

The driver of the Lexus was charged with failing to stop at a red light.