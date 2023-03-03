Owen Sound police charge 2 in stolen Lexus investigation

The Owen Sound Police Service has charged two suspects in connection to a stolen vehicle investigation.

A man allegedly entered a church in Owen Sound’s eastside Thursday evening and began stealing items from people’s jacket pockets, including a cell phone and keys to a Lexus SUV.

Police say the suspect then stole the SUV. An investigation led police to a home in Georgian Bluffs, where they found the vehicle stuck in the mud.

A 36-year-old was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle. He was released from custody and will appear in court at a later date.

Further investigation found it was a 26-year-old man who had stolen the vehicle from the church. Police located the man and made the arrest.

He is facing several charges, including theft of a vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime and driving with a disqualified license.

The man had been released from custody on other criminal charges just two days before his latest arrest. He remains in custody while waiting on another bail hearing.

Police say during the investigation, officers encountered someone amid a drug overdose and administered two doses of Narcan.

The man was treated at the hospital and later released.