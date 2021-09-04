Owen Sound police investigating damaged election signs

The Owen Sound Police Service has been receiving reports of election signs being damaged, tampered with or stolen.

Police want to remind residents that it is a criminal offence to tamper with election signage.

People could face charges of theft, mischief to property and trespass by night.

“A criminal record will negatively affect a person’s ability to obtain employment and may also prohibit that person from travelling internationally,” said a news release

Officers say the actions are in no way worth the consequences.