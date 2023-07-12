Owen Sound police, OPP make arrest in Tuesday homicide

Police in Owen Sound, Ont. and OPP have made an arrest after a man was discovered deceased in their apartment following the sound of gunshots on Tuesday.

According to Grey Bruce OPP, shortly after 1 a.m. on Tuesday the Owen Sound Police Service (OSPS) responded to a report of gunshots at an apartment complex on 6th Avenue West.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a deceased individual.

On Wednesday, members of the OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit arrested a 34-year-old man from Owen Sound, who’s been charged with first degree murder.

The investigation is ongoing and involves the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, members of the OSPS, OSPS Crime unit, OPP West Region Crime Unit, OSPS and OPP Forensic Identification Services, the OPP Regional Support Team, and in tandem with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

OPP believe it to be an isolated incident and said the victim was targeted.