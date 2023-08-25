Owen Sound restaurateur Sharif Rahman dies after brutal attack

An Owen Sound man known as a beloved community member and restaurant owner has died one week after a violent assault.

Police say Sharif Rahman and his nephew were attacked on 900 block of 2nd Avenue East in Owen Sound by three men on Aug. 17.

According to police, Rahman asked the three patrons to settle their bill as he attempted to close the restaurant, and the trio sparked a "dispute."

They say the suspects violently attacked the 44-year-old man and his nephew, who suffered minor injuries, outside the establishment on the sidewalk before fleeing the scene.

Rahman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

On Friday, the organizer of a GoFundMe campaign launched for Rahman and his family following the attack confirmed his passing, writing in part, "We should always remember how loving and peaceful Sharif was, and use that as an inspiration in our own lives to strive to be kind towards those we meet in life."

Following news of Rahman's death, the City of Owen Sound announced all city facility flags would be lowered to half-mast on Friday at noon until noon on Monday.

Mayor Ian Boddy issued a statement offering his condolences to the Rahman family.

"Sharif was an exceptional member of our community, who dedicated his time to City and County committees, as well as a successful entrepreneur and a devoted family man. His passing is a tragic loss for our community, and it is a time to come together with compassion and support.

Let us all reflect on Sharif's kindness and his love of the community by treating everyone with the same generosity he embodied."

A vigil held Wednesday night in the Owen Sound neighbourhood where Rahman was assaulted brought together roughly 800 people, and a makeshift memorial filled with flowers in front of The Curry House restaurant continues to grow, along with financial donations to the GoFundMe campaign, which has now raised more than $141,000, well above the $25,000 goal.

CTV News has confirmed a drumming circle will go ahead on Friday, called 'Drumming for Sharif,' from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Owen Sound Farmers' Market.

Meanwhile, the hunt for the three suspects is ongoing.

Detectives say video from the evening shows citizens and vehicles in the area of 2nd Avenue East at 10th Street East and 2nd Avenue East at 9th Street East when the incident occurred and when the suspects were fleeing.

They encourage witnesses or anyone with video or dash cam footage of the area from 8 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. to contact police at 519-376-1234.

Alternatively, tips can be provided anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.