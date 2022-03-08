Owen Sound Special Constables share bond after live-saving transplant

Two Special Constables in Owen Sound share a forever bond after one offered to help save the other's life with a liver transplant.

Jason Helm was diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis when he was a baby. He has dealt with health issues all his life, but things changed drastically last December when doctors told the 31-year-old he needed a liver transplant to survive.

"They told me I was very, very, very sick and that my liver was failing," said Helm. "At that point, it was the rudest wake-up call I ever had. I didn't know if I was going to be going home, ever."

Helm, a Special Constable at the Owen Sound Police Service, took to social media, asking people to consider donating a portion of their liver for the life-saving transplant.

It took co-worker Cory Fernando just seconds to reach out.

"I contacted him right away, and I said, 'What do we need to do? How do we get this process started?' Knowing that I was a universal donor, I knew that we could potentially be a match," said Fernando.

As fate would have it, she was.

The news was almost too much for Helm.

"I was totally overwhelmed. I sat in my hospital bed at St. Mike's hospital, and I just cried. I found a donor, and I was going to get a second lease on life," Helm recalled.

On Feb. 16, the two Owen Sound officers underwent a successful transplant surgery.

"The first week was tough," said Fernando. "Second week a bit better, heading into three weeks now, and I feel great."

Her selfless action led to Fernando's nomination for the Police Association of Ontario's Police Service Hero of the Year Award.

"I was speechless. A little bit overwhelmed. They're saying I'm a hero. I don't know if I feel like a hero. I feel like we're humans, and this is what we should do for each other," she said.

Meanwhile, Helm said he's getting better day by day and hopes to get discharged from the hospital in the next few weeks.

He's now looking forward to getting back to work and spending quality time with his family and would be forever grateful for Fernando giving him a second chance at life.

"The sacrifice she made to help me when she didn't have to do it. It's amazing that somebody is that selfless."

There is no cure for Cystic Fibrosis, a life-altering genetic disorder that affects the lungs, pancreas, liver, kidneys and intestines.

Helm has a GoFundMe campaign to help with his road to recovery. At the time this article was published, the campaign had raised $12,565 of its $13,000 goal.