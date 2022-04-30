Owen Sound woman accused of spending $10K at Home Depot with stolen credit card

An Owen Sound woman is facing numerous charges after allegedly using a stolen credit card to purchase more than $10,000 worth of products from Home Depot.

The Owen Sound Police Service began the fraud investigation on April 19, which led officers to a commercial rental unit where the items were stored.

Police say they executed the search warrant on Friday. The fraudulently purchased products were recovered and returned to Home Depot.

The 46-year-old woman is charged with fraud over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and unauthorized credit card use.

She was taken into custody but was later released and is due to appear in provincial court in May.