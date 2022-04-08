Owlet saved after falling from tree in Regina park

A Regina owlet has a second chance at life after a concerned citizen and local wildlife group sprung into action to save it on Thursday.

In a Facebook post, Salthaven West, an animal rehabilitation organization, said a concerned citizen was walking through a Regina park when she noticed two owlets had fallen from their nest in a tree.

The mother, a great horned owl, was sitting beside them. The resident made a quick phone call to Salthaven alerting them of the situation.

When they arrived, they determined that one of the owlets had died. The other owlet was examined and was determined to be healthy.

A volunteer with the group was able to keep the owlet safe and warm while a new and secure nest was built in place of the original one that had been destroyed.

The owlet was then hoisted up into the new nest in the tree. Its mother eventually found it after the owlet cried out.

Salthaven West said it is not unusual for owls to nest in Regina.

The group also said it will not be disclosing the location of the new nest, adding that when people come across nesting birds it is advised to give them space and privacy.