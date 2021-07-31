Owls Head application for judicial review dismissed by N.S. Supreme Court

Nova Scotia's Supreme Court has dismissed an application for a judicial review over the handling of Owls Head Provincial Park on the Eastern Shore.

More than 285 hectares were quietly de-listed from a 'protected lands' list, with plans to sell the land to a private developer who wants to build golf courses.

The project has been hotly contested and met with protest.

In the court's decision issued Friday, Justice Christa M. Brothers noted the court can't intervene because the decisions made by elected officials were within their lawful authority.

The justice says the issue should be decided at the ballot box, and not the courts.

The park includes coastal barrens and wetlands. Groups such as the Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society say the Owls Head coastal headlands contain rare coastal ecosystems and a habitat for species at risk such as the piping plover