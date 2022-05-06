Owner charged after dog killed neighbour's puppy

A northeastern Ontario resident is facing several charges after their dog allegedly attacked and killed a neighbour's 12-week-old puppy.

An animal that was meant to bring happiness to a northeastern Ontario family has had a tragic ending.

Jeff Towns of Powassan, Ont., told CTV News he bought his daughter a labradoodle puppy as an emotional support dog to assist his daughter day-to-day.

But last week, the 12-week-old puppy was allegedly killed by a full-grown bullmastiff.

"It's gut-wrenching. I tried to prevent the dog from killing our pup, but there was nothing I could do," Towns said.

Adding his security cameras caught everything on video.

He said his puppy was tied up on his property when the bullmastiff arrived and killed little Stella.

"I was walking in the driveway and we had our 12-week-old labradoodle tied up here, and a bullmastiff came from across the street and attacked and killed the labradoodle," Towns said.

As a result, he called the Ontario Provincial Police, which arrived with the town's bylaw enforcement officer.

"Two charges under our municipal bylaw as well as proceedings under the provincial Dog Owner Liability Act," said Ben Mousseau, the bylaw enforcement officer in Powassan.

"For the matter of the dog owner liability proceedings, we are seeking a court order from the justice of the peace to have the dog euthanized."

Now, Towns has started a petition, which already has more than 100 signatures on it, to try and make sure this doesn't happen again.

"The petition isn't necessarily to have the dog removed from the home, the petition is more for the way the law is written. Authorities don't have the authority to go in and remove that dog," he said.

"Had it attacked a kid or a person, they would have the authority and I just don't think that's right. I would like to see that dog at least be tested to see if it's at least mentally stable."

The family decided to get their daughter another labradoodle puppy. It arrived at its new home Thursday and Towns said he is in the process of fencing in his backyard.

None of the charges have been proven in court.