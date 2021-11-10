Owner charged in North Bay fire
North Bay homeowner has been charged for not having working smoke alarms after a fire caused extensive damage.
Three fire stations responded in less than four minutes to a structure fire at 75 Marshal Park Drive in the city’s south end at 7 p.m. Tuesday, officials say.
Deputy Fire Chief Greg Saunders said the owner of the home confirmed the house was unoccupied at the time.
Firefighters extinguished the blaze located in a storage room in the basement.
Saunders said there’s significant smoke damage and will not be habitable for some time.
It was determined existing smoke alarms in the home did not work and the owner will be charged with two counts of failing to have the required smoke alarms, he said.
Each charge carries a $360 fine.
The cause is still under investigation by the fire prevention division, Saunders said, but is not considered suspicious.
The North Bay Fire and Emergency Services advise residents that working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are required by law. It says properly located and properly maintained alarms will save your life.
