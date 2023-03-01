Owner of abandoned mobility scooter found dead: VicPD

Victoria police say the owner of an abandoned mobility scooter and other items discovered near Beacon Hill Park last week was found dead in the Oak Bay area on Tuesday.

On Saturday, VicPD put out a call on social media asking if anyone recognized the blue mobility scooter, slippers and a pendent left on a beach near the corner of Dallas and Olympia roads.

Three days later, on Tuesday evening, police said the owner of the items was found dead in the 3100-block of Rutland Road in Oak Bay earlier that day.

"The person's death is considered non-suspicious at this time," said VicPD in a statement Tuesday.

"Officers have notified the person’s family and have offered our condolences for their loss."