Owner of cash-filled envelope found thanks to social media post
Windsor police say a social media post helped find the owner of an envelope filled with money.
Police sent out the post on Wednesday describing the envelope, which was turned in by a citizen who found it in the Kildare Road and Vimy Street area.
The envelope had a “very distinct message” written on the front and the money was given to be used for “an item” for a person’s new home.
Police say the owner wants to thank the person who turned the money in.
“They are also planning on donating a portion of the money to a charity group that supports the homeless population & a cat rescue,” said the update on social media Friday.
��UPDATE: The owner has been located as a direct result of the social media post. The owner wants to thank the person who turned the money in! They are also planning on donating a portion of the money to a charity group that supports the homeless population & a cat rescue.#WOW https://t.co/6IVLY5CnaC— Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) December 9, 2021
