London police say they have laid additional charges against the owner of the Sweet City massage parlour.

In June 2019, police charged the now 52-year-old London man in three alleged sexual assaults alleged to have taken place between 2002 and 2006.

All involved female staff at the massage parlour.

At the same time, police appealed to the public for information on similar incidents.

As a result, police say additional victims came forward, and the man is now facing two more counts of sexual assault.

The new charges also involve female employees at the parlour on Clarke Road, who allege they were assaulted inside the business.

According to investigators, the alleged offences occurred between 2003 and 2004.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in a London court on May 5.

The charges have not been proven in court.